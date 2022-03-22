Watch video: Good samaritan rescues stranded dog

Nothing could be more precious a deed than saving one's life! This man's caring gesture towards a stranded dog is winning hearts of netizens.

In the video shared by viralhog on Instagram, we can see a doggo stuck amidst waters, on a shore of a landing boat, a man soon dives in to swim and save the animal. Well planned in his rescue activity, the good samaritan also carries along a floating ring to equip the dog on his way back to land.

Since shared a few hours ago, the clip has gathered over 10 K views and much praise in the comments section. Watch the video, right here:

