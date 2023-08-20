'Jhoot Toh Bolna Hi Padega': Kid Asks Parent To Lie To Teacher About This Aspect, But Father Denies; Here's What Happened Next |

A video of a kid trying to convince his parents to manipulate things while addressing a parent-teacher association meeting at his school has surfaced online. The boy is heard talking to his father in the footage that has gone viral on Instagram. He asks his father to lie about his food habits and say that he consumes home-cooked and healthy khichdi before sleep instead of other junk food or munchies. WATCH VIDEO

What's in the viral video?

"Aise nahi bolna (Not to say this) - School se aata hai phir cookie khaata hai, khaana khaata hai aur so jaata hai. Aise nahi keh na.. .Aapko ye bolna hai (You have to say this) - School se aata hai, khichdi khaake so jaata hai," the kid says in the video (He comes from school, eats khichdi and sleeps - skipping the cookie aspect). He adds saying, "Jhoot Toh Bolna Hi Padega (You will have to lie)."

But, the father tries to convey that saying a lie is incorrect and morally not a good thing to do. He in a way denies to follow to the 'setting' that the boy was trying to do.

As the father said that it would be difficult for him to lie in front of the child's teacher as he 'fears' her, the little one gave an epic solution. He planned that the father could stay silent during the PTA meeting while the mother could go ahead speaking as desired. To this, the female parent seemed to agree, as she was heard seconding the kid's thought in the video from the background.

A look into comments

Since the footage was uploaded online earlier this month, it has gathered more than eight million views on the content-sharing platform. Thousands of netizens reacted to the clip and of them all, a comment that caught everybody's attention and got people laughing was that of an alleged teacher of the child. "Beta PTM mai bhi aane ki jarurat nahi maine yahi se sunn li baat ( your class teacher)," read the comment.

