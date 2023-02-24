e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral

'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral

A couple living in England found the old letter that the monarch had written to his grandma in 1955

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral | (Mark Laban)
Follow us on

A Warwickshire, England, couple who were cleaning out their attic during the Christmas season came across a letter from King Charles' childhood. The letter dated to the days of 1955 when the now monarch was just a six-year-old boy was addressed to his "granny."

"Dear Granny, I'm sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon," read the letter on one side of the letter, which was handwritten by young Charles on a lined notepaper from Buckingham Palace. On the reverse, it read, "Lots of love from Charles," along with doodle marks and multicoloured kisses.

Read Also
Watch: King Charles III gets kissed by woman supporter during welcome as United Kingdom's new...
article-image

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers and who is responsible for the sale of the letter, told CNN that the letter was discovered inside an envelope addressed from Queen Elizabeth II to the Queen Mother. "My wife said ‘wow, look at that!’ We were pretty gobsmacked but we weren’t sure whether anyone would be interested in it," Hanson was quoted in a report by the news media outlet suggesting that it could fetch as much as £10,000 (9,94,992 INR).

Read Also
'Does love depend on wealth?' Maharashtra farmer questions CM Uddhav Thackeray in emotional viral...
article-image
Read Also
Better late than never? Lost letter gets delivered in London after more than a century, and the...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral

'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral

ON CAMERA: Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart...

ON CAMERA: Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart...

Uttar Pradesh: The story behind viral video of a crane flying next to a biker will melt your heart

Uttar Pradesh: The story behind viral video of a crane flying next to a biker will melt your heart

Goodbye Thursday! Welcome Friday with these classic memes

Goodbye Thursday! Welcome Friday with these classic memes

Rajasthan: Man shot at, beaten up in broad daylight outside gym in Bharatpur; chilling video of...

Rajasthan: Man shot at, beaten up in broad daylight outside gym in Bharatpur; chilling video of...