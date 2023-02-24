'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral | (Mark Laban)

A Warwickshire, England, couple who were cleaning out their attic during the Christmas season came across a letter from King Charles' childhood. The letter dated to the days of 1955 when the now monarch was just a six-year-old boy was addressed to his "granny."

"Dear Granny, I'm sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon," read the letter on one side of the letter, which was handwritten by young Charles on a lined notepaper from Buckingham Palace. On the reverse, it read, "Lots of love from Charles," along with doodle marks and multicoloured kisses.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers and who is responsible for the sale of the letter, told CNN that the letter was discovered inside an envelope addressed from Queen Elizabeth II to the Queen Mother. "My wife said ‘wow, look at that!’ We were pretty gobsmacked but we weren’t sure whether anyone would be interested in it," Hanson was quoted in a report by the news media outlet suggesting that it could fetch as much as £10,000 (9,94,992 INR).

