Better late than never? Lost letter gets delivered in London after more than a century, and the message inside read...

How about receiving a letter days after it was intended to reach you? Earlier days were challenging and it was not just a click away to communicate with people, as letters and mails would take some days to weeks to make it to their doorstep, unlike the recent social media networking, messages and phone calls.

Of all hurdles of time and space, what if a letter goes missing and stays undelivered forever? Those messages written inside for someone would go unsaid forever leading to wait, wait and worry.

In a case of "better late than never," a letter that was in 1916 got recently delivered in London, making it reach there after more than 100 years. Yes, it finally did, but unsure whether the person it was addressed to (Katie) was alive to go through the words.

Better late than never? 😳📬✅👏🏼



Letter lost in 1916 delivered in London more than 100 years later.



It begins: “My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I am feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle.”@guardian 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/u5ufuSPy7d — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) February 16, 2023

The letter was addressed to Katie Marsh and was sent by a person named Christabel Mennell, the latter reportedly being Katie's friend. The letter was likely lost at the Sydenham sorting office, which has closed in the present period.

Bearing a penny George V stamp and Bath and Sydenham postmarks, it dropped through the letterbox of theatre director Finlay Glen’s Crystal Palace flat in 2021, the Guardian reported. Glen, 27, told the media outlet that when he and his girlfriend, Lucy, first saw the date “we thought 2016, then saw it had the king’s stamp on it, and realised 1916 so thought it was probably OK to open it.

It begins: “My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I am feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle...”

