Italy's Foreign Minister Lauds Italian Cuisine, Serves Risotto At High Profile Event In New Delhi During His 3-Day Visit To India

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani added a warm cultural touch to his ongoing three-day visit to India by personally serving risotto at a special diplomatic event hosted at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi. The gesture came shortly after UNESCO officially recognised Italian cuisine as a World Heritage treasure, a moment of national pride for Italy.

Sharing a clip from the event on X, Tajani wrote, “As of today, Italian cuisine is a World Heritage Site #UNESCO. At the Embassy in New Delhi, we celebrate this great achievement for Italy and for all Italians around the world.”

In the now-viral video, the minister is seen wearing a white apron over a black coat and blue tie as he stands behind a counter, ladling a bright yellow Italian risotto onto plates for guests. The simple yet symbolic act highlighted Italy’s culinary heritage and showcased how food continues to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties.

The event was attended by diplomats, Indian government officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives. Attendees lauded the minister’s gesture, noting that shared culinary experiences often help deepen bilateral goodwill.

Antonio Tajani's Visit To India:

Tajani, who also serves as Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, his second visit to India this year. His trip marks a continued rise in high-level exchanges between the two nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Tajani held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar & Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, focusing on trade, investment, defence cooperation, and cultural partnerships. After wrapping up engagements in the capital, he was scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Thursday for additional official meetings with business leaders and state officials.

The visit concludes on Friday, further reinforcing the growing momentum in India–Italy relations across diplomacy, trade, and cultural collaboration.