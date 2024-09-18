‘Isn’t This Invasion Of Privacy?': Netizens Slam Unidentified Person Who Filmed Mumbai Woman Dancing Inside Her Residence To Ganpati Visarjan Drum Beats

The echoing noise of drum beats which reach our homes during Ganpati Visarjan might make us groove and enjoy the moment, but would you like to be filmed unknowingly by someone who caught you dancing at your private space? Of course, no. A video of a woman dancing near her window in Mumbai is being widely circulated on social media. While some users are forwarding it by appreciating her spirit for the festival, others are slamming the unidentified person who filmed the woman dancing inside her residence over privacy issues.

Video: Woman filmed dancing inside her house to Visarjan beats

𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 |

This clip posted by Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen Association has gone viral on the social media. pic.twitter.com/NqwLjAzZNp — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 17, 2024

The video has created a buzz on social media and made many internet users to raise questions about the privacy of the woman when she was filmed dancing inside her flat.

The visuals initially captured the Ganesh Utsav celebration on the streets and showed a band hitting the drums to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi. Soon, the camera spotted and zoomed into a woman enjoying the beats from her house.

According to social media posts, the video was originally uploaded by Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen Association, after which it went viral across internet platforms.

Netizens slam the video for invasion of privacy

"That's her life, she is dancing in her own property not on the streets," wrote an X user while reacting to the viral video. Another user addressed the content and reflected on how "Video taping a woman without her consent and knowledge" is objectionable.

People slammed the content creator behind this video who not only filmed the woman dancing inside her residence but also shared it on online groups.

"Isn't this an invasion of her privacy," one asked after having come across the video. "It's a clear cut case of invasion of one's privacy," people strongly pointed out in reply. "Whoever filmed this, might face serious trouble," netizens said ehile taking note of how it invaded the privacy of the woman dancing insider her house.

The video left a few people worried about getting filmed this way. "Ghar pe garba karte time mera koi aisa video na le (When I am doing garba at my home hope nobody takes a video of me like this)," an X user wrote, noting how privacy matters. "Thank God I lived in a time without cellphones. We too had such moments of dancing at passing bands in our home which didn't become a viral vid for someone," another netizen added in this regard.