 Ganesh Utsav: Video Of Man Carrying Ganpati Idol In Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral
Ganesh Utsav: Video Of Man Carrying Ganpati Idol In Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral

The video was uploaded with the description "Two Lifelines," hinting at Ganpati Bappa and the Mumbai Local.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Ganpati Bappa In Mumbai Local Train | Instagram/Western Railway

On the occasion of Ganesh Utsav, a Mumbaikar uploaded a video of carrying the idol of Bappa on a Mumbai Local train. Capturing Bappa's journey of the city's lifeline transport, he coined how the two vital elements of one's life were put together in one frame. He described the video as "Two Lifelines" on social media, while hinting at Ganpati Bappa and the Mumbai Local. The video was posted on Instagram during the start of the festival, however, till date it is going viral and touching the hearts of Bappa's devotees.

The video surfaced on the official page of Western Railway and showed a person carrying the idol in his hands. Bappa's face covered with a red cloth during the commute. As the man approached the coach and was about to step inside, passengers who alighted from the train worshipped the idol and touched its feet. It was an adorable sight which was recorded on camera.

Video goes viral

NTA To Announce UGC NET June 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard
Video: Aligarh Police Sub-Inspector Sits On Railway Tracks To End Life After Alleged Harassment By Judge, Saved by Cops
North Central Railway Now Hiring For 1679 Positions; Apply By October 15
Video: Royals Of Sangali, Bhagyashree, Husband Himallay & Abhimanyu Dassani Partake In Ganpati Visarjan (Exclusive)
So far, the beautiful visuals has already reached more than 10 million users on the social media platform. The video has attracted 5.8 lakh likes and hundreds of comments admiring the gesture of carrying Bappa on a train and referring to the incident as "Two lifelines..."

"Mumbaikar touching feet of bappa is wholesome," an Instagram user commented while reacting to the video. "Love how people touched Bappa's feet even in all ghai gonghal of Mumbai locals," another added. Netizens also wrote, "Got goosebumps fr ganpati bappa morya."

