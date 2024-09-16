 Tirupati Viral Video: Live Snake Spotted Around Ganpati Bappa's Neck, Gives Goosebumps To Netizens
The incident was captured on camera from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The video records the snake slowly loosening itself from the Ganesh idol's neck and extending itself towards Bappa's tummy. However, seconds into the footage, it was seen curling up again around the neck of the idol.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Snake Spotted Around Ganpati Bappa's Neck In Tirupati | Instagrammer RK Rohith

This Ganesh Utsav, a video of a live snake coiling around Ganpati Bappa’s neck has grabbed the attention of netizens online, leaving them with goosebumps. The video showed an adorable idol of Bal Ganesh witnessing a snake's movement on it. The snake was initially seen stretching itself towards Bappa's lower body, but soon coiling up to roll itself around his neck.

Watch video

The video records the snake slowly loosening itself from the Ganesh idol's neck and extending itself towards Bappa's tummy. However, seconds into the footage, it was seen curling up again around the neck of the idol.

The incident was captured on camera from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Sharing the video online, Instagrammer RK Rohith described it have surfaced from the Ganpati pandal at Railway Colony in Tirupati. He captioned the video to say," Ganesh Maharaj ki (jai)."

article-image

The video opened showing a long snake swinging itself from Bappa's neck and repeatedly popping out its tongue. The snake passed through the adorned ornaments the idol wore to crawl through the body of Lord Ganesha. After trying to stretch itself towards the lower body of Bappa, the snake gradually coiled up to the neck region.

Video goes viral, gives netizens goosebumps

As the video rolled out online, the rare visuals of spotting a snake of Ganpati Bappa's idol made it go viral. It was posted on Instagram on Ganesh Chaturthi which was observed on September 7 this year. The video has already attracted more than five million views on the social media platform and also received lakhs of likes.

