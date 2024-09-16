 Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa's Hand In Viral Video
The animal placed its legs on the huge idol's wrist to help itself enjoy the much-loved dessert. The video of the squirrel eating prasad offered to Lord Ganesha is going viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Squirrel Eats Motichor Laddu From Ganpati Bappa | Instagram@golu_the_squirrel

Before Ganesh Utsav could end with the visarjan of Bappa, let us show you a heartwarming video we came across from a Ganpati pandal in India. It showed a squirrel adorably eating motichor laddu from Bappa's hand. The animal placed its legs on the huge idol's wrist to help itself enjoy the much-loved dessert. The video of the squirrel eating prasad offered to Lord Ganesha is going viral on social media.

Watch video

The video opened by showing the majestic idol of Ganpati Bappa which depicted Bappa with a long truck, red hair, calming eyes and carrying the skin tone of Neelakanta (blue). The idol was adorned with a flower garland and his favourite dhurva leaves. After adoring the idol and seeking his blessings at the first glance, the video made people look at Bappa's hand which carried his much-loved sweet dish - Motichor laddu.

The squirrel was seen eating Bappa's prasad. It was seen carefully standing on Bappa's wrist to consume a small portion of the laddu.

article-image

The video was posted online on the Instagram page dedicated to the animal. The squirrel was identified as 6-months-old Golu. The reel was captioned to read, "Humare ganesha ka mushak (Our Ganesha's mushak)."

The video is going viral on the social media platform and it has already won 9.3 million views and more than six lakh likes. Reacting to the video, netizens wrote "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in the comments box. They were amazed by how the squirrel was seen eating Bappa's prasad.

