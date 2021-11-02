Islamophobic remarks, physical brawl in Bigg Boss 15: Here's why fans are trending #JusticeForUmarRiaz

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', several contestants got into fights with each other as Bigg Boss gave the junglewasis yet another opportunity to enter the main house and finally put an end to their exile of staying in the garden area.

Bigg Boss had sent in a task letter where the entire house was segregated in three teams, Team Plant, Team Deer and Team Tiger. All the teams had to convince and take sugarcane sticks from Shamita who was also the sanchalak of the task.

The one who extracts more juice till the end will end up winning the task. Nishant and Pratik were the scientists who provided poisonous injections to the teams in return of the sugarcane juice, the poison can help the other person to expel a team member from the competitive team.

In the same episode, a physical brawl took place between Umar Riaz and Simba. A video of Simba pushing Ria into the pool has gone viral irking netizens who are enraged at the former's behaviour.

As a result, #JusticeForUmarRiaz is trending non-stop on Twitter.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:50 PM IST