Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana support Umar Riaz after Simba Nagpal calls him 'aatankwadi'

Over the years, the audiences have witnessed a range of controversies and fights in the 'Bigg Boss' house. It looks like the ongoing 15th season is also on the same path.

One of the latest episodes of Salman Khan-hosted show witnessed yet another violent act and saw one of its biggest fights between contestants Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz.

During the episode, Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool after a heated argument. It became worse when Simba called Umar 'aatankwadi' (terrorist).

The word has not gone well with netizens and Umar’s brother, 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz. Umar has been trending on Twitter and fans are demanding Simba’s eviction.

Coming out in his brother's support, Asim Riaz took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time, It will require dedication. It will require will power. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice, You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it."

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana also posted angry tweet, "Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga."

Both Asim and Himanshi were seen together in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:32 PM IST