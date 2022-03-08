Is 'Russia Ukraine crisis' fake? Unreal claims of it being a hoax go viral

With several lives lost, people stranded and in chaos over continuous terror over Russian invasion on Ukraine, some on social media are refusing to believe its happening for real.
It was late February, around the 24th of the month, that the internet users reacted calling the Russia-Ukraine war to be a “hoax”. Oh, what? Couldn't they witness what's happening around the globe - with soldiers being martyred and people becoming refugees.
Several visuals showing Ukrainians brandishing guns made with wooden material have come up to support claims of the war being a mere Western propaganda. These claims surfaced on the internet with real images, but fake claims.
Take a look at some of the reactions that state falsely claimed the Russia Ukraine war to be a hoax:
