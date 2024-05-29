Influencer 'Explorer Raja' Visits Shin-chan's Hometown In Japan; Video Reminds Netizens Of Their Childhood Days

Influencer 'Explorer Raja' Visits Shin-chan's Hometown In Japan | Instagram

In case you watched cartoons during your childhood days, it's the time to test your knowledge a little and see if you remember something from the popular cartoon series Shin-chan. Getting straight to the point, we wish to ask you whether you can tell us the name of the place where the naughty cartoon character lived. We can hint you that the city lies in Japan.

Before we reveal Shin-chan's hometown where he stayed with his family, here's a video that will impress you and give you a nostalgic ride. It shows an Indian influencer identified as 'Explorer Raja' visiting Kasukabe, the city which was the home of Shin-chan. Despite the cartoon's end, the city still celebrates the character and the TV series, and this was seen as Raja walked through the train station and the streets of Kaskabe in Japan.

Watch video

"We are in Kasukabe. People who don't know what is Kasukabe, haven't you watched Shin-chan? He used to live in Kasukabe," says the travel influencer while recording a reel from Shin-chan's hometown.

In the reel, he notes that the city pays tribute to Shin-chan and plays the iconic music from the cartoon series at its train station alongside displaying huge posters of the character in the city. The video also showed a dedicated "Shin-chan centre" which gave a shout-out to the much-loved character. The centre comprised of installations and toys related to the cartoon show.

Video goes viral

The video is undoubtedly viral with 2.6 million views on the social media platform. Raja posted the reel from Shin-chan's Kasukabe on May 28, and the video has already went viral on Instagram. It is hitting netizens with a wave of nostalgia, the good old days when they watched the cartoon as kids.

Having watched the reel and seeing how happy the influencer was to visit this place, Shin-chan fans reacted in the comments section, saying, "I want to go here." Remembering childhood days, people also shared Shin-chan GIFs in reply to the travel reel.