IndiGo Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3 Landing Update To Passengers, Their Reaction Goes Viral (WATCH)

On August 23, as the clock rang six in the evening, the heartbeats amplified with excitement. We all know the reason behind it. Indians were eager to witness the goosebumps moments of the country's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 making a soft landing on the moon's surface. While many of us were fortunate to watch the live telecast of the entire event on our phones, passengers on an IndiGo flight didn't miss the update either.

Pilot informs passengers about Chandrayaan-3's moon landing

The pilot informed the flyers about India's milestone on the flight, leading to people clapping and smiling with joy and pride. The flight announcement about Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon was recorded on camera and has now gone viral on social media.

"It gives me and Capt. Rajeev immense pleasure in announcing to you that Chandrayaan-3 launched by the ISRO has successfully landed on the south pole of moon... We congratulate ISRO on this remarkable achievement... Jai Hind," the IndiGo plight was heard saying in the video.

Passengers smile & clap while reacting to India's success

As soon as the pilot informed the passengers about the soft landing that inked India's name in the list of the only countries having made it to the moon, flyers cheered with claps. It is noteworthy that a man who wore an arm sling (used in treating fracture) too raised his hands to applaud the success of India's moon mission. Airhostess also joined the seated travellers in acknowledging the proud moment.

An IndiGo staff shared the footage on X while stating that operating flights communicated the historic news to the people onboard to share the sense of pride. "...Our captains announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our #Bharat at that moment," tweeted Chhavi Leekha, Vice President - Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation at IndiGo.

