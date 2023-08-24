Chandrayaan-3 Has Successfully Landed: Indigo Pilots On Flight Receive Flash At 36,000 Feet; See Pic

The flash received by Indigo pilots on flight |

The successful landing of ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) Chandrayaan-3 on moon's south pole made India the first country in the world to do so. The mission also made India the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and China to land on the moon. Not just India, but the entire world watched in awe as India scripted history thanks to the soft landing by Chandrayaan-3. People celebreated the feat in their own way and even those flying received the news about the historic feat. A photo shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed IndiGo pilots receiving flash at 36,000 feet about India's Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon. The tweet also shared show the news was enthusiastically received by the air passengers after they were informed about the historic landing that made the world stand up and take note of India's space programme prowess.

"This is the flash @IndiGo6E pilots saw on their cockpit screens at 36,000 feet when #Chandrayan3 landed. As they informed passengers that the eagle has landed a crescendo of claps followed," an X user shared the news with the image.

Earlier too, a video was shared by a passenger on Indigo flight from Chennai to Dhaka which captured the Chandrayaan-3 travelling through the clouds. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 and this video is said to have been captured on July 15.

Celebrations everywhere

All of India celebrated with unprecedented joy as soon as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon on Wednesday (August 23). From school kids who were watching the streaming live to senior citizens waiting for the moment with bated breadth, the much anticipated soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 proved to be the most historic moment of India's space mission programmes so far.