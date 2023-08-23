 'India, I Reached My Destination': Chandrayaan-3's First Reaction After Successful Soft Landing On Moon
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander touched down on the Moon, making India the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made history on Wednesday by successfully accomplishing its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The spacecraft's Vikram Lander touched down on the Moon, making India the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Lunar surface.

"India, I reached my destination and you too!" Chandrayaan-3 tweeted on X after completing its mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching the proceedings virtually from the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, hailed ISRO and congratulated India on this historic achievement.

"Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon.

"India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity. No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there

"When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," PM Modi said.

