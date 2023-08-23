Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon: PM Modi Hails ISRO & 140 Cr Indians, Says 'Success Belongs To All Of Humanity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was beeming with pride as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the Chandrayaan-3 mission after the Vikram Lander successfully touched down on the Moon.

Vikram made a soft landing on the Lunar surface as India became first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon.

PM Modi congratulated the ISRO and the billion-plus Indians on this historic occasion.

The Prime Minister is currently Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit 2023.

"My beloved family, when we see such history together with our eyes, life grows like this, when the country's chiranjeevi chetan bans in such historic events, the story of India is lost, it is difficult to see the ocean We have to do it, we have to walk on the path of the moon, we have the power of 140 crore hearts.

"When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India. These are extraordinary moments.

"This moment is unbelievable, this is the beginning of new India.

"No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there," PM Modi said as he joined the proceedings virtually.

