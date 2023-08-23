Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: Prayers All Across India As Nation Sets Eyes On Vikram Lander's Descent Today Evening

'We're cheering for you,' says Astronaut Sunita Williams on Chandrayaan-3 touchdown

Wishing Indians 'good luck', Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has said she will cheer for India as the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module attempts a touchdown on the moon's surface on Wednesday.

"I am super excited for Chandrayaan-3 on the 23rd of August. Good luck, we are cheering for you," the veteran NASA astronaut said in a video message shared by National Geographic India. Williams, who has spent about 322 days in space in her two shuttle missions, said that landing on the moon will provide valuable insights on lunar composition and history.