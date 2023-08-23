Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE Updates: Prayers All Across India As Nation Sets Eyes On Vikram Lander's Descent Today Evening

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar lauds the Chandrayaan-3 mission
"Our scientists have done a very great job. I wish the entire team (of ISRO) who has contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3. I wish them all the best," says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
Proud parents of an ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission perform puja in Bihar's Gaya
Parents of ISRO scientist Sudhanshu Kumar, who is a part of Chandrayaan-3 team, offer prayers at their home in Bihar's Gaya for the successful landing of of India's third lunar mission.
'We're cheering for you,' says Astronaut Sunita Williams on Chandrayaan-3 touchdown
Wishing Indians 'good luck', Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has said she will cheer for India as the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module attempts a touchdown on the moon's surface on Wednesday.
"I am super excited for Chandrayaan-3 on the 23rd of August. Good luck, we are cheering for you," the veteran NASA astronaut said in a video message shared by National Geographic India. Williams, who has spent about 322 days in space in her two shuttle missions, said that landing on the moon will provide valuable insights on lunar composition and history.
Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong prays for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.
"I am joining the billions of people in praying for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission," said HC Wong in his post.
PM Modi to witness the historic landing event from South Africa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will virtually witness the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface as part of the country's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.
Uttar Pradesh: Sadhus perform havan in Varanasi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.
Prayers are being performed nationwide as well as overseas for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
US: Prayers are being offered at the Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
Members of the Indian-American community say, "It's a proud moment for all of our Indian community. Hopefully, everything will be okay. Best wishes to the Chandrayaan team."
Chandrayaan-3 landing to be LIVE telecasted in UP's state-run schools, announces CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the moon landing by 'Chandrayaan-3' will be telecast live in all State-run shools in Uttar Pardesh. Schools will open specially for one hour in the evening for the viewing.
Citing instructions of the State government's education ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that “On August 23, at 5.27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organizing special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm.”
BJP leader Mohsin Raza prayed for the success of Chandrayaan-3 at Hazrat Shah Meena Shah Dargah in Lucknow on Tuesday
"All people of the country are excited for Chandrayaan-3 and are praying for its success. We are also praying for its successful landing and it will be a proud moment for the country," said BJP's Mohsin Raza.
Madhya Pradesh: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan to attempt landing manoeuvre today
India is at the cusp of scripting history, as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, making it only the fourth country to do so, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.