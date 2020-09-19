Indian Matchmaking 2.0: Twitter in a frenzy after former Justice Katju shares matrimonial ad for a 23-year-old law student

Former Justice Markandey Katju had Twitter in a frenzy after he shared a matrimonial advert-like post on his Facebook page.

Katju wrote, “I just now spoke on skype to a young Kannadiga girl living with her parents in Bangalore, aged about 23, in her final year law course. She is single, and when I suggested she get married, she requested me, as a grandfather, to look for a suitable match for her for marriage, someone who is career oriented and an extrovert. She loves travelling, and would prefer someone who also loves travelling. Anyone interested may send me an email on justicekatju@gmail.com”