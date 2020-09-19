Indian Matchmaking 2.0: Twitter in a frenzy after former Justice Katju shares matrimonial ad for a 23-year-old law student

Former Justice Markandey Katju had Twitter in a frenzy after he shared a matrimonial advert-like post on his Facebook page.
Katju wrote, “I just now spoke on skype to a young Kannadiga girl living with her parents in Bangalore, aged about 23, in her final year law course. She is single, and when I suggested she get married, she requested me, as a grandfather, to look for a suitable match for her for marriage, someone who is career oriented and an extrovert. She loves travelling, and would prefer someone who also loves travelling. Anyone interested may send me an email on justicekatju@gmail.com”
The post reminded social media users of Netflix’s popular reality show on arranged marriage ‘Indian Matchmaking’ featuring professional ‘rishta aunty’ Sima Taparia.
The internet was flooded with replies across platforms as many enthusiasts signed up for the desi bachelorette.
One user wrote, "Sir we boys too consider u as Grandfather ...please can you search also our matches."
"are u charging any commission?" added another.
Here are some reactions on social media.
Meanwhile, there were those who pointed out Katju’s regressive mentality, as he suggested the young aspirant to settle down than pursue her career ahead.
One user wrote, "Sir I thought you would guide her to complete her education first rather offering to choose suitable boy for her."
"A 23-year young girl needs to build her career before tying the proverbial matrimonial knot! And she should select her life partner herself. You should have oriented her in this direction of personal and professional development Mr Justice Katju ji!!" said another.
This isn’t the first time Katju made waves online for his statements around women.
Recently, Katju in his comments section with another woman got overtly chatty and asked her "Not sleepy?". In a subsequent commented he added, "I thought good girls go to sleep early."
In February, he created quite a stir after he took to Twitter to wonder why women would wish to be in command in the army.
"Women r already in command in their homes. Y do de also wish to be in command in the army? Hari Om," he wrote.
Katju was referring to the recent Supreme Court verdict directing the government to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months.
Not to mention when actress Deepika Padukone and Swara Bhasker, joined the list of actors in support of the JNU students, Katju tweeted, "First Deepika Padukone and now Swara Bhasker. My God, one wishes, one were there!" He added that it looks like dames in beauty contest."
After receiving flak on Twitter, he deleted it.
