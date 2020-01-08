Former SC judge Markandey Katju deletes tweet saying Deepika and Swara supporting JNU 'beauty contest'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was in Delhi to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapak', reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with the protesting students on Tuesday evening.

The actor was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday's violence in the varsity. She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence.

Deepika joined the list of actors who stood in support of the JNU students which also include Swara Bhasker.

After Padukone's JNU visit, former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju tweeted, "First Deepika Padukone and now Swara Bhasker. My God, one wishes, one were there!" He added that it looks like dames in beauty contest.

Katju was mocked on Twitter for the now deleted tweet. "Umar pachpan (actually much more than that) ki dil bachpan ki...," wrote author and blogger Arnab Ray.