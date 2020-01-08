NameItLikeBollywood trends after Deepika's 'Chhapaak' changes acid attacker's name from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh

Deepika Padukone's movie Chhapaak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked at the age of 15 by a man named Nadeem Khan aka Guddu who was 32-years-old, for rejecting his advances.

The trailer of the movie directed by Meghna Gulzar who previously directed Talvar and Raazi, was immensely appreciated by the audiences and critics alike.

Now, the film has been caught into a controversy after it was revealed that the attacker's name has been changed from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh. #NameItLikeBollywood started trending on Twitter. People called it shameful, deceitful and deliberate to change the "Muslim" name to a "Hindu" one.

Here is how Twitter reacted: