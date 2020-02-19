'It's 2020 uncle...': Twitter takes umbrage to Justice Katju's middle-age mentality about women in Army

Katju was referring to the recent Supreme Court verdict directing the government to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months. The apex court had termed the government's argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them command posts as "disturbing".

The court said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said there will not be any absolute bar on giving women command postings.