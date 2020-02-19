'It's 2020 uncle...': Twitter takes umbrage to Justice Katju's middle-age mentality about women in Army

Justice Markandey Katju recently created quite a stir after he took to Twitter to wonder why women would wish to be in command in the army.
"Women r already in command in their homes. Y do de also wish to be in command in the army ? Hari Om," he wrote.
Katju was referring to the recent Supreme Court verdict directing the government to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months. The apex court had termed the government's argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them command posts as "disturbing".
The court said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said there will not be any absolute bar on giving women command postings.
When a Twitter user asked why women shouldn't "be in both places", the former judge was quick to respond.
"Then who will have the children?" he asked.
Many on Twitter expressed hope that Katju was joking. As one Twitter user wrote, "Hoping this is sarcasm - @mkatju ?"
While many were quick to criticise the comment, some expressed their hope that Katju was being serious.
"I'm agreeing with you for the first time," said one post.
"A bold tweet sir, hope this is not a sarcasm," wrote another user.
Take a look at some of the responses:
This is not the first time that Katju has landed himself amidst controversy. Following Deepika Padukone's presence at JNU, Katju had tweeted on the same.
"First Deepika Padukone and now Swara Bhasker. My God, one wishes, one were there!" the now deleted tweet said.
He had added that it looks like dames in a beauty contest.
In recent times, Katju has also opined that Pakistan and Bangladesh will one day reunite with India. This particular idea was put forth though a book written by him, 'The Shape of Things to Come: An Impassioned View'.
(With inputs from agencies)
