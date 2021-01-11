Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Injured Jadeja padded up to bat as Pant, Pujara depart; Twitterati hail his fighting spirit

Sydney: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who dislocated his left thumb on day three of the third Test against Australia on Saturday, is now padded up to bat in the second innings after fall of five wickets.

Earlier, Pant, who was also injured in the match, played a cracking 97-run innings. India is currently at 273/5 after Cheteshwar Pujara fell for 77.

Hanuma Vihari, who is currently on the crease with R Ashwin, is also injured and is having trouble running between the wickets.