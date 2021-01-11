Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Injured Jadeja padded up to bat as Pant, Pujara depart; Twitterati hail his fighting spirit

Sydney: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who dislocated his left thumb on day three of the third Test against Australia on Saturday, is now padded up to bat in the second innings after fall of five wickets.
Earlier, Pant, who was also injured in the match, played a cracking 97-run innings. India is currently at 273/5 after Cheteshwar Pujara fell for 77.
Hanuma Vihari, who is currently on the crease with R Ashwin, is also injured and is having trouble running between the wickets.
If one of these batsmen go out, Jadeja would have to walk in to bat to save the match. Jadeja was not able to bowl in Australia's second innings after a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves, requiring immediate medical attention.
He has also been ruled out of the first two games in the upcoming series against England.
"Ravindra Jadeja is out of first two Tests against England. He will need 4-6 weeks minimum to recuperate and complete rehab which rules him out of first 2 tests," a BCCI source told PTI. The four-Test series against England starts with a double header in Chennai from February 5.
The left-handed cricketer, who made a valuable 28 and took four wickets in the first innings might take a painkiller injection and come out to bat on the final day of the game at SCG as India seek to save the Test.
"He might bat if needed with injection to save the Test," the source added.
India have been hit by a slew of injuries in the ongoing series with senior pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami already flown back home. Batsman K L Rahul too was ruled out after injuring his left wrist while batting in the nets in Melbourne.
Wriddhiman Saha kept for Rishabh Pant in Australia's second innings after the latter was hit on the elbow by Pat Cummins while batting on day three. Both Jadeja and Pant were taken for scans but fortunately for India, the wicketkeeper's injury is not as serious Jadeja's.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)