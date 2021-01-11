Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Pant falls 3 runs short of century, but now has this record as youngest wicket-keeper

Sydney: Rishabh Pant on Monday became the youngest wicket-keeper to score fifty-plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test match in Australia.

Pant achieved the feat on the final day of the ongoing Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India made a clever move on the fifth day as they promoted Pant up in the order after skipper Ajinkya Rahane was departed early and interestingly it worked for the visitors.

Pant played in an aggressive manner and took a special liking towards Lyon and he did not let the off-spinner settle. Pant went on to bring up his fifty and as a result, he became the youngest wicket-keeper (23 years and 95 days) to score 50 plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia. He beat the record of former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy who was 24 years and 216 days when he achieved the feat.

Unfortunately for Pant, he could not reach his 100 and fell for 97 when India was at 250, needing 157 runs to win the match and take 2-1 lead in the series.