Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Aggressive Pant, cautious Pujara take India to 206/3 at lunch but Australia still hold edge

Sydney: Rishabh Pant played in his customary aggressive style to hit a half-century in company of an ever cautious Cheteshwar Pujara, taking India to 206 for 3 at lunch on final day of the third Test with Australia still holding the upper hand.

India still need 201 runs to accomplish a near-impossible chase of 407 and with Ravindra Jadeja only to bat if required, Australia just need two wickets to enter a rather fragile tail in the next two sessions.

India lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the second over of the day but Pant smashed his way to 73 off 97 balls adding 104 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Pujara (41 batting, 147 balls) being the ideal foil.

It was one of the most productive sessions for India in this Test series with 108 runs coming their way, largely due to Pant's counter-attacking display which did put the Australians in a spot.

The session started with Lyon starting the day successfully trapping Rahane with a classical off-spinner's dismissal by tossing one up and it hit the rough while the Indian skipper tried to defend and the forward short leg Matthew Wade was in play.