e-Paper Get App
HomeViralImpressed with the hairstyle? The video will leave you stunned; watch

Impressed with the hairstyle? The video will leave you stunned; watch

If you are guessing the subject shown in the video to be a human, you have been fooled.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Instagram
Follow us on

Want a well-braided hair to mark a good hair day? This video of a cute one shall leave you impressed and inspired. However, if you are guessing the subject shown in the video to be a human, you have been fooled.

The video happens to be of an adorable doggo. Yes, you read that right. It's probably the pet parent who has braided the cute one's hair to its best. As the video takes a few seconds, the dog is seen turning around in slow motion, leaving netizens stunned.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: 'Batdog'? Pet dog gets ready for Halloween, wears Batman mask in viral video
article-image

The video was captioned with a little about of jealousy, "I wish I had her hair." Since shared on Instagram, a while ago, the reel has attracted over 1.5 million views, 75, 000 likes and flooded with comments. Netizens praised the doggo's well maintained healthy hair. A few commented about the hair's silky shine and wrote, "You must love her a lot to take such good care of her. Her coat is so shiny."

Take a look at a few comments:

Read Also
Watch video: This dog is 'just chillin' in human style
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Impressed with the hairstyle? The video will leave you stunned; watch

Impressed with the hairstyle? The video will leave you stunned; watch

Diwali 2022: Ask your elders, what is their favorite thing to do this Diwali

Diwali 2022: Ask your elders, what is their favorite thing to do this Diwali

Uttar Pradesh: Python found inside school bus in Raebareli, rescued; watch video

Uttar Pradesh: Python found inside school bus in Raebareli, rescued; watch video

Watch: US President Joe Biden gives 'free' dating advice to teen girl, "No serious guys till...

Watch: US President Joe Biden gives 'free' dating advice to teen girl,

Watch: This quirky 'Diwali cleaning' video is hilariously relatable

Watch: This quirky 'Diwali cleaning' video is hilariously relatable