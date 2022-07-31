e-Paper Get App

Hitler's watch sold for Rs 1 million at US auction

A watch believed to have belonged to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has reportedly been sold for $1.1 million

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A watch believed to have belonged to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has reportedly been sold for r $1.1 million at an auction held in United States. The watch was auctioned by Alexander Historical Auctions. It is a gold watch which was given to Hitler on April 20, 1933, on his 44th birthday.

"This was the first such honour in the history of Germany," the auction house said.

The watch has three dates-Hitler's birth date, the date when he became Chancellor and the day the Nazi Party won the election in March 1933.

"Whether good or bad history, it must be preserved," said Senior Vice President Mindy Greenstein, of the auction house.

Hitler was the leader of Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945. During his rule, 11 million people were murdered, six million of them were killed as they were Jewish.

