'PM Modi will die Hitler's death if...': Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay stokes controversy; watch video

A Congress leader from Delhi on Monday invoked Nazi leader Adolf Hitler while talking about Narendra Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing Congress leaders and workers, former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay said if the PM “walks the path of Hitler, he will die like Hitler”.

“Modi will die Hitler’s death if he follows his path,” Sahay was quoted as saying at the party’s ‘Satyagrah’ against ED’s questioning of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the Agnipath scheme.

BJP leaders react:

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress for not criticising or condemning the language used by its leaders against Modi.

According to a report, Poonawalla accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of tacitly allowing Congress leaders to make such derogatory statements.

#WATCH | Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path, says Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay at party's 'Satyagrah' protest against ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi & Agnipath scheme in Delhi pic.twitter.com/fO8LfRShvK — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh also said that Sahay's remark had tacit support of the Gandhi family.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das also condemned Congress leader's remarks against the democratically elected PM. He said Congress is rattled and scared because of the crackdown on them, and this is the reason the grand old party leaders are making such disparaging statements.

Nagpur Congress president Sheikh Hussain remarks:

Few days ago, Sheikh Hussain had made unparliamentary remarks against the prime minister saying, “Jaise Kutte ki maut hoti hai vaise Narendra Modi ki maut hogi”.

He made the statement while protesting against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case.

The police registered FIR gaainst Hussain under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the penal code.