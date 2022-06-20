Congress issues statement after Subodh Kant Sahay stokes controversy with 'Modi will die Hitler's death' remark

Subodh Kant Sahay |

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving like German dictator Adolf Hitler and "will die like Hitler" if he follows the same path.

Addressing party workers at the 'Satyagraha' protest at Jantar Mantar, Sahai dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation as a government of "looters".

"This is a government of looters. Modi is acting like a ringmaster and has adopted the role of a dictator," he said.

"I feel he has even surpassed Hitler. Hitler had also created an organisation called 'Khaki' from within the army. If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die like Hitler, remember this," he said.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from the statement, saying it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the prime minister.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi that the Congress will continue to fight the Modi government's dictatorial mindset and anti-people policies. "But it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the prime minister," Ramesh said, adding that the party's struggle will continue as per Gandhian principles.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress for "hateful" comments of its leaders against PM Modi and asserted that people's love for him has been increasing as is the opposition party's "hatred" for him.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited several instances of Congress leaders' objectionable comments against Modi over the years and asked the opposition party if it has expelled or taken any disciplinary action against anyone.

There are more than 80 such instances, he said.

(With PTI inputs)