High Spirits! 2 Australian Friends Set Guinness World Record By Drinking At 99 Bars In 24 Hours; Spend More Than ₹82,000 On Drinks

Drinking all day could be a way of celebration for people. But what if that could get you a world record? Yes, you read that. Two Australian friends from Sydney went a daaru date together for an entire day and, by doing so, they inked their names at the Guinness World Record. Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton visited 99 bars around them in a span of 24 hours to get in high spirits, quite literally.

Walking bar to bar

While it's a usual thing among friends to go for a drink and spend time together, it is stunning to see two Australian friends visiting as many as 99 bars in a day. Also, they reportedly walked between most places as they were prohibited to use any form of transportation purportedly due to their intoxicated state.

The pub crawl started sharp at 12 midnight so that they could visit most places within the planned time duration. However, hardships came their way when the clock hit two in the early morning as they found most pubs closed. They took to hunt for open pubs walking distances and getting exhausted. They had to rest for a while and pause their activity until 9 a.m. when the pubs reopening their doors for customers.

Plan to chill without getting too drunk

Did they consume alcohol at every bar or cheat at some places? The duo was quoted as saying in reports, "“While we initially planned to have an alcoholic drink at every second pub and having non-alcoholic drinks at alternating pubs, we quickly changed this plan. With Sydney's strict intoxication laws, we realized we needed to keep from being too inebriated so that we were let into all the pubs."

“Jake was much better at holding down the large amount of liquid we needed to, so he wasn't too fazed by fizzy drinks. I, on the other hand, struggled a lot with fizzy drinks, so tried to have juices where I could,” Harry said. According to reports, they spent around 1,500 Australian dollars (Approx. 82, 652 INR).

Must-know reason behind their pub crawl

The 26-year-old men smashed the previous record of South African Heinrich de Villiers visiting 78 pubs. GWR stated the reason behind their activity being the aim to revitalising Sydney's nightlife along with wanting to raise money for a non-profit organisation named MS Australia which dedicated itself to research in multiple sclerosis (MS).