Craze For Cocktails Goes Wrong! Man Dies After Trying 12 Drinks At Jamaica Pool Bar

A 53-year-old man on vacation died after consuming a dozen cocktails while wanting to sip all 21 drinks on the pool bar menu in Jamaica. After trying 12 of them, he rushed to his room and became ill, leading to his demise due to “acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption”.

The man was identified as Timothy Southern from Staffordshire, England, who was on holiday with his family last year in May.

It was learned that the man took up a cocktail challenge to complete the 21 listed drinks on the bar menu. After seeing two women on the task, he too aimed to give it a try and started sipping one after another until he felt choking and uneasy after the 12th drink.

He made it through 12 of the cocktails before heading back to his room at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, in Saint Ann. Shortly after, he fell ill and died in the hotel, reports informed while slamming the assistance provided by the staff there.

The family was quoted in reports expressing outrage and dissatisfaction with the emergency crews who tried to save him in his hotel, claiming they were unprepared to effectively take care of him.