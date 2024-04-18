High Record! 69-Year-Old Man Drinks At 120 Pubs In 1 Day, Wins Guinness World Record

Love drinking and think that it can win you a record? You must know that the target is set high by a 69-year-old man who just nailed a world record by drinking again and again at not one or two but more than a hundred pubs. Yes, you read that right.

On April 12, an Australian man broke the previous record of 99 pubs with his stunning count of 120. He inked his name in the prestigious records for "the most pubs visited in 24 hours" by an individual. His name is David Clarkson.

It was learned that the retired man has been venturing into the pubs and going bar hopping since he was 17. Speaking to a media outlet, he mentioned training himself for the title for the past three months.

"Syndeny's nightlife is absolutely a great place to see," he said while asking everybody to explore and enjoy it. "There are so many nice people in the world and a drink just sort of gets people talking. And I love that," he adds while holding a glass of beer in his hand to celebrate his high record.

David started at noon and went on and on visiting as many pubs as he could in 24 hours.

The first one on his list was having a drink at the Captain Cook Hotel in Sydney and the last at the Sussex Garden Bar, where he was awarded and certified his much-aspired record. Interestingly, David walked all his way, from one pub to another. It was learned that Guinness World Records Adjudicator Pete Fairbairn joined him for the initial hours of the bar crawl.