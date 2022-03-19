Hey millennials, gen Z! You are banned from THIS Sydney gym

You probably won't disagree that most of the gyms are full of youngsters trying to building their abs or pulling in their tummy. However, this gym in Sydney, Australia has not welcomed the young age group to be a part of their fitness service. The gym seems to dedicate itself to those born before 1970.

Wait, what? Yes, it isn't just that the middle aged or the elderly people would have their laughing and socializing club of their own, now they have a fitness centre too.

According to reports, Chris Hemsworth's exercise physiologist Jonathan Freeman launched a new gym space that bans Millennials and Gen Z from the training facility. However, it's dedicated to those born before 1970, which gets described as a "safe space for Boomers."

Club Active, started by Jonathan Freeman, is an Australian over-50s health and fitness centre chain that recently got placed at Castle Hill, Sydney.

"Mainstream gyms are certainly not designed to support this age group, nor are they overly welcoming, which often impacts their motivation and ability to exercise comfortably and regularly," Jonathan told news.com.au . During an interview on Studio 10, Jonathan said he is had experienced "push back" from millennials, and he's "okay with that."

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:25 AM IST