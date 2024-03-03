Heroic Rescue! Leopard Stuck Its Head Inside Metal Pot In Maharashtra's Dhule; Saved After 5 Hours (VIDEO) | Video

Dhule: A video has emerged on social media in which it can be seen that a leopard has stuck its head in a utensil used to store drinking water in a village in Maharashtra's Dhule District. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the leopard has stuck its head in a metal pot. The leopard was rescued by the forest department officials after five hours of struggle.

The incident occurred on Saturday (March 2) in Shivara village of Sakri taluka in Dhule. The incident caused panic among the residents of the village and they called the forest department to rescue the animal.

Watch: Full video of the heroic rescue of the leopard

Stuck Its Neck

The forest department officials arrived on the spot accompanied by the veterinary. The veterinary doctors administered the leopard with tranquilizers and carefully removed the utensil in which the leopard's neck was stuck.

The forest department officials cut the utensil with a machine and then removed it from the animal's head. The officials took the leopard along with them by capturing it and putting it inside a cage. A huge crowd gathered around the department officials who were rescuing the animal to see the animal whose head was stuck in the vessel.

Search Of Food And Water

A male leopard and a female leopard were seen searching for food and water around a cowshed early in the morning at around 7 AM in the village. Since there was water in the copper vessel, they assumed it was for drinking and jumped in it. However, due to the narrow mouth of the vessel, one of the leopards got stuck while trying to drink water.

The leopard was exhausted while trying escape from the pot and the animal was not even getting enough oxygen while its head was stuck in the utensil. The forest department officials arrived on time and rescued the animal before it suffocated to death.

Heroic Rescue

They cut open the pot and noticed that the leopard as completely exhausted and it was necessary to supply oxygen to the leopard. The forest department officials then derived a plan to supply oxygen to the animal with the help of a crane.

Leopard Regains Consciousness

The leopard regained its consciousness after some time and the condition of the animal became stable. The forest department officials took the leopard along with them. They kept the animal in captivity for some time before leaving it again into the wild.