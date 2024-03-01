UP Man's Narrow Escape From Leopard Encounter Caught On Camera; Video From Meerut Goes Viral

A leopard was spotted in Meerut earlier on Friday. A biker passing through the Kanker Khera area of the city saw a narrow escape from confronting a leopard roaming in the nearby bushes. The animal was seen running away after the sharp light of the vehicle hit its eyes. It was only seconds before the man arrived that the leopard crossed his path, giving him chills.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. The video which has now surfaced online captured the biker witnessing the leopard walk in front of him at a distance only a couple of steps apart. He had to suddenly pull down the speed and stop his vehicle letting the wildlife cross without any disturbance.

Local media identified the man who sighted the leopard during this travel to be Akshay Thakur. It was learned that he immediately alerted the colony secretary on the premises about the incident which followed necessary action. The Forest Dept. reportedly visited the spot and looked into the visual recordings to note the movement of a leopard in the area.

While the residents of the colony are in fear for their safety and that of their school-going children, the officials have assured them to not panic. However, the animal hasn't been rescued yet, and is believed is be hiding in one of the farms located there.