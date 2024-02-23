UP: Leopard Dies After Cops Quash It During Neutralisation Attempt In Sambhal; Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, a leopard in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal died during an operation to neutralise it. DSP Anuj Chaudhary sustained injuries during the operation.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. In the footage, individuals in khaki attire are observed standing on cots between which an unconscious leopard is visible.

According to reports, a leopard entered a house in Rasulpur Dhatra village of Sambhal. The individuals present there saved themselves by hiding and alerted the police. During the rescue operation, the leopard attacked a police officer with its paw, causing injuries.

Subsequently, the leopard became trapped in a net. The police then flipped over the cot, and all the police personnel stood on it. Unable to withstand the weight, the leopard succumbed to its injuries and died.