Gym equipment or a shiva linga? Check these viral photos from Gwalior and Kolhapur to know

At a very first glance, these visuals portray a shiva linga as from a divine temple, however, to your surprise, it is made of gym equipment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Gym equipment or a shiva linga? | viral photo/twitter
Gym equipment or a shiva linga? If you would have come across these viral photo circulating on social media, it might have left you confused and hard to strike that it is a beautiful assembly of some gym equipment. Yes, you read that right. If you were to closely glance, you can spot some weight plates, dumbbells, and ropes, along the flowers.

Of the two viral photos rolling on the internet, one comes from a gym in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, while the other one is reportedly from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

When the image of a gym owner from Gwalior worshipping a fitness equipment-based shiva linga went viral, netizens brought to notice about a similar case from Kolhapur.

To the unversed, the shiva linga is a form of Lord Shiva. It is generally made of black rock, ice, or any naturally occurring material. However, these creations gone viral have amused netizens for the creative approach.

