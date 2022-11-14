Gurugram couples conduct full fledged marriage rituals for 'pet dogs' | ANI

Gurugram (Haryana): In a peculiar incident, a Gurugram couple got their pet dog married to a neighbourhood canine by following similar rituals of a traditional Indian wedding.

Sheru (male dog) and Sweety (female dog) took the ‘Pheras’ on Monday, November 14. According to the pet owners, 100 marriage invitation cards were sent to a neighbourhood society, Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension and they attended the marriage ceremony as ‘Baraatis’.

Savita alias Rani, guardian of a female dog named Sweety told ANI, “I m a pet lover and as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I don’t have a child so Sweety is our kid. My husband used to go to the temple and feed animals and one day a stray dog followed him and came to us 3 years back. We named her Sweety. Everyone used to say that we should get Sweety married. We discussed it and then eventually a programme was made in just 4 days. We decided to follow all rituals.”

Savita mentioned that ceremonies like Haldi were also done for both the dogs, while she was displaying her Mehendi.

Manita, owner of male dog Sheru said,” We have been together with Sheru for the last eight years. We have always treated him like our child. We discussed with our neighbours about the marriage of our dogs casually but then we suddenly got serious about it.”

When asked how other people reacted to the invitation, Manita said, “Some people like it and some people don’t. We are not concerned at all. We just followed what we desired.”

On similar lines, Savita mentioned, “People used to say that police will pick us and put us in jail but that did not bother us. Since we are a childless couple and this is our only happiness so today my husband is happy as we are getting Sweety married.”

The couple said, "Sweety has been part of our lives for the last three years and she is like my daughter. For preparation, we have bought the utensils and sarees which we do for usual wedding preparation. I will feel bad as a father because for three years I have nurtured her as a guardian.” The marriage ceremony was accompanied by dhols and people danced with full enthusiasm for the canine wedding.

(With inputs from ANI.)