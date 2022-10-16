Watch video: Owner enjoys paragliding with pet dog; 'outrages' netizens

Owner enjoys paragliding with pet dog; 'outrages' netizens |

People keep engaging their pets in weird activities like making their pets walk on treadmill like in a viral video where two cats working out on a treadmill in almost full sync and a dog wearing winter clothes. Sometimes its entertaining and fun to watch such videos but at times, it feels that the owners are insensible as they do unwanted things with their pets that may not be good for the innocent creatures.

Recently, an Instagram video of a dog paragliding with its owner went viral and social media users are outraged after seeing this. The video demonstrates the four-legged fur ball dog is made to go for a paragliding adventure with its owner.

The man used a GoPro to capture the entire journey. They successfully touched down on the ground at the end of the video. However, when netizens saw the dog's eye during their adventure, they could easily make out that the dog was terrified and they were not happy about it.

The video has been re-shared by LadBible which has 12.7 million Instagram followers with the caption, “The doggo is so zen about it.” The video got 223,148 likes and over one million views since it was shared.

An Instagram user commented that the dog seems afraid, and the poor animal needs eyewear. The wind must be hurting his eyes. Your eyes are under protection, but not those of your dogs. Another user commented that those are called 'whale eyes,' and I constantly observe them in nervous dogs at the vet's office.

