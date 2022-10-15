Watch video: US girl with epilepsy crowned 'Miss Dallas Teen' with service dog by her side

US girl with epilepsy crowned 'Miss Dallas Teen' with service dog by her side | screengrab

A 17-year-old girl Alison Appleby from Sherman, Texas has been crowned Miss Dallas Teen pageant along with her service dog. She was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago and was earlier told that she couldn’t compete in beauty pageants. Her dog Brady alerts her to any oncoming seizures and helps her by fetching her medication.

Alison proved everyone wrong by achieving her dream and set an example for all the girls suffering from the condition. Brady got a crown too. She told a media outlet that, "Something I tell a lot of people, is just because I have a chronic illness, doesn't mean I am chronically ill."

In a video shared on Twitter by Goodable, Alison was seen getting crowned. Surprised Alison, was seen with a broad smile and gratitude on her face, she then bows down to accept a bouquet of flowers and a crown. The former Miss Dallas Teen was seen crowning Brady as well.

Goodable captioned the video as, "This week, Alison Appleby was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA. Alison has epilepsy, and when she won, her service dog, Brady, was by her side the entire time. They even gave him his own tiny crown."

The video was viewed by 233.1K people and many likes and comments by the Twitter users.

Read reactions of the Twitter users reacted to the video:

Miss Dallas Teen winner will now head to Houston to compete for the Miss Texas Teen title in May next year.

