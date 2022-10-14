Bored of AI voice? Imagine actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui becoming voice of Alexa |

Alexa is Amazon’s cloud-based voice service available on hundreds of millions of devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers. It allows users to build natural voice experiences that offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with the technology they use every day.

According to earlier reports, Colorado-based voice actress and singer Nina Rolle is the voice behind Amazon’s popular assistant Alexa. However, Amazon has neither confirmed nor denied that she is the voice of Alexa.

Initially released in 2014, Alexa was first used in the Amazon Echo smart speaker and the Amazon Dot but can now be heard on thousands of devices around the world.

Now since users must be tired of Alexa's voice, a voiceover artist Sumedh Shinde made a hilarious video showing what if Alexa had the voice like the Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and how the voice must have responded to various Bollywood actors's queries.

In the video, you can see Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Ajay Devgn asking queries to Alexa- Nawazuddin's voice.

Watch the video to roll on the floor laughing:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given power pack performances in his movies and his dialogues from some of his movies are a huge hit. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has majorly played aggressive characters in his movies and has charmed his audience with his satire.