Watch video: Cats compete over fitness on pet's treadmill

Is running over the treadmill your fitness routine? It might not be just you who exercises over the machine, even some of our cute little pets do!

If you are a pet lover or a caretaker of any anima, you might have taken it for a walk someday. A few even make their pets step on the specialised treadmill so that they get some exercise.

In a video shared on Instagram by a pet page, we could see two cats working out on a treadmill in almost full sync. The clip begins with one cat initiating the move which is later joined by another fitness partner on board.

"Competition is on next level," read the post caption. Since the video was shared just a few days ago, it gathered over 84 K views and thousands of likes.



Undoubtedly, Cat treadmills are growing in popularity in the recent hour. Though the video has gone viral, many debate over whether or not to put the animals on a fitness equipment. Would it be a risky deal?

Mikkel Becker, a dog behavior counselor and lead animal trainer for Fear Free, told Inverse that it may not be a good idea to walk puppies on a treadmill as their bones are still growing. He said, "But for healthy adult dogs, this is a great way to get them some miles on their feet in a temperature-controlled environment."

Sean Jones, a veterinarian at Chewy, was quoted in the media report that walking on a treadmill isn’t a total replacement for outdoor activity, but rather a supplement to it. “Training a pet to walk on a treadmill can still be a useful tool to help a pet maintain and achieve a healthy body weight, stimulate muscle development, and burn off some energy," Jones said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:23 AM IST