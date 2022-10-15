e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch video: Pet dog's excitement on watching animated dog in movie; netizens love his reactions

Watch video: Pet dog's excitement on watching animated dog in movie; netizens love his reactions

The video was shared just a day before on Instagram and it has got more than one lakh views, 9034 likes, and several comments

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Watch video: Pet dog excitement on watching animated dog in movie; netizens love his reactions |
Follow us on

Every time, pet videos are uploaded, they receive several likes, and comments by the internet users. Sometimes, it is pet dog enjoying bathing, eating in a funny manner; other times there are adorable videos of babies playing with their pet dog.

Recently, a video of a confused dog watching a movie on the TV has been doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, which was shared on Instagram by user @den_and_dex you can see the bewildered dog watching the movie in amazement and gets excited.

In the short clip, the dog is standing in front of the TV and watching a movie in which in a scene, an animated dog enters a room and it starts flying. The peplexed dog vigorously wags its tale on seeing this and barks at the screen.

Watch video:

Read Also
Cat views football match on TV, tries to be goalkeeper; watch adorable video
article-image

The video was shared just a day before on Instagram and it has got more than one lakh views, 9034 likes, and several comments.

Have a look at the reactions of the Instagram users below:

Read Also
Watch video: US girl with epilepsy crowned 'Miss Dallas Teen' with service dog by her side
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Pet dog's excitement on watching animated dog in movie; netizens love his reactions

Watch video: Pet dog's excitement on watching animated dog in movie; netizens love his reactions

Watch: 'Spiderman' turns handrails from train to playful loop rungs

Watch: 'Spiderman' turns handrails from train to playful loop rungs

Watch Video: 'Virat Kohli' wannabe schoolgirl from Ladakh bats like pro

Watch Video: 'Virat Kohli' wannabe schoolgirl from Ladakh bats like pro

Watch video: US girl with epilepsy crowned 'Miss Dallas Teen' with service dog by her side

Watch video: US girl with epilepsy crowned 'Miss Dallas Teen' with service dog by her side

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: 'Arrest Kohli' trends on Twitter; here's why

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: 'Arrest Kohli' trends on Twitter; here's why