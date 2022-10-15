Watch video: Pet dog's excitement on watching animated dog in movie; netizens love his reactions

Watch video: Pet dog excitement on watching animated dog in movie; netizens love his reactions |

Every time, pet videos are uploaded, they receive several likes, and comments by the internet users. Sometimes, it is pet dog enjoying bathing, eating in a funny manner; other times there are adorable videos of babies playing with their pet dog.

Recently, a video of a confused dog watching a movie on the TV has been doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, which was shared on Instagram by user @den_and_dex you can see the bewildered dog watching the movie in amazement and gets excited.

In the short clip, the dog is standing in front of the TV and watching a movie in which in a scene, an animated dog enters a room and it starts flying. The peplexed dog vigorously wags its tale on seeing this and barks at the screen.

Watch video:

The video was shared just a day before on Instagram and it has got more than one lakh views, 9034 likes, and several comments.

