Cat views football match on TV, tries to be goalkeeper; watch adorable video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
Cat turns goalkeeper in viral video | Instagram

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media. Also, bizarre videos take no time to hit the internet, such like is the clip of a sports enthusiastic cat.

In a recent clip winning hearts on the internet, we can see a cute and adorable goalkeeper - not a human, but a cat! From stretchy jumps to energetic runs, the furry animal tried everything to stop the footballer from hitting a goal, however, little did it know of watching the game on television screen.

The video showing a goalie cat was shared on Instagram. The adorable clip has attracted over 1.5 million views. Haven't watched it, yet? Check viral video below:

article-image

