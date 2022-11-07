Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, images & quotes to send to your loved ones on this day | FPJ

The sacred festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Guru Purab or 'Gurpurab', 'Prakash Parv' and 'Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsab' will be celebrated on November 8. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. It is observed on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month. It will be observed on November 8, 2022 as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes and messages:

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, I pray that may God give courage to all of us to follow the right path

On the occasion of Guru Purab, I am sending you many best wishes, I hope that his blessings always remain with you.

I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurupurab!

I wish you gain success in whatever you do and achieve all your goals. Happy Gurpurab!

If a person takes the words of Guru Nanak Ji in his life, then his life becomes simple and happy.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that Wahe Guru showers you with his blessings. Happy Gurpurab!

Let us promise to give love and respect to each other on this Prakash Utsav Divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May Wahe Guru give you whatever your heart wants! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Guruputab!

May Guru Nanak birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Jayanti Quotes:

The best way to understand the meaning of life is the biography of our Guru Nanak.

The best way to celebrate the holy festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is to apply his teachings in our life.

Guru Nanak Ji is not only the Guru of Sikhs, he is respected by people coming from every religion because his words unite people.

Whoever reads the biography of Guru Nanak Ji, he gets inspired by his life and moves towards doing good deeds in his life, if you want to become a better person then you must read about him.

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. Happy Gurpurab!

Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji:

He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.

Speak only that which will bring you honour.

Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss.