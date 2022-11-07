Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date, significance, history and what is done on this day | File image

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. It is observed on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month. It will be observed on November 8, 2022 as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day this year will coincide with a total lunar eclipse or 'Chandra Grahan' (also known as the Blood Moon).

Timings:

Kartik Purnima tithi begins - 04:15 on November 7

Kartik Purnima tithi ends - 04:31 on November 8

History:

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi also known as Talwandi Nankana Sahib near Lahore. He laid the foundation of the Sikh religion and brought enlightenment to this world. To honour his achievements and legacy; this day is celebrated across the globe by the Sikh community.

The sacred book called 'Guru Granth Sahib' which is the holy religious scripture of Sikhism contains all the preachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book is regarded as the final, sovereign and eternal Guru. The holy book preaches selfless service to humanity.

What is done on this day?

'Akhand Path', a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, is held in the Gurudwaras on this day.

A day before, a procession called 'Nagarkirtan' is organised led by five men called the 'Panj Pyare', who hold the Sikh triangular flag, 'Nishan Sahib' and the Guru Granth Sahib is placed in a palanquin. People sing hymns in groups, play traditional musical instruments, and display their martial art skills.