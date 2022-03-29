Gujarati folk artists Geeta Ben Rabari, Sunny Jadhav perform in Atlanta to raise funds for the Ukrainians

Since the day (February 24) Russia began its invasion on Ukraine, there have been several videos of people singing amidst war tension similar to the scenes of the classic film 'Titanic'. Also, several have tried to comfort themselves and those around via music and recreation activities in the bomb shelter, especially performing to support the Ukrainians.

Recently, in Canada and neighboring regions, over 700 liquor stores were to remove all Russian alcohol brands, while many enthusiasts purchased and flushed Russian vodka into gutters and toilets showing solidarity for the Ukrainians amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

However, now, the internet is in praise of some traditional and well known Gujarati music artists who lent their skills in a fundraiser for Ukraine. The folk artists, identified as Geeta Ben Rabari, Sunny Jadhav along co-artists performed in Atlanta, Georgia to raise funds for the Ukrainians.

Not to surprise, but worth applause, they experienced a shower of money by the audience. According to reports, the 'Lok Dayro' event starring Gujarati NRIs was organised by Surat Leuva Patel Samaj (SLPS) and it successfully raised $300,000 (Rs 2.25 crore) for the people of Ukraine.

Such folk artists have been regarded and rejoiced by people in the past. During the times of demonetization in India when there was a liquidity crunch, Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi was showered with new currency notes of Rs 2,000 during a performance in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:10 PM IST