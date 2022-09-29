e-Paper Get App
Gujarat: Neeraj Chopra enjoys garba ahead of National Games 2022; watch viral video

Earlier, Chopra revealed that he wouldn't take part in the games.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
Ahead of National Games 2022, World Champion and javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra was spotted exhibiting his garba skills with the crowd in Vadodara. Earlier, Chopra revealed that he wouldn't take part in the games.

The 36th National Games is scheduled to begin on September 30. Ahead of the main event, the opening ceremony of the multi-sports tournament shall take place today. Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, has arrived at Ahmedabad to attend the program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state.

