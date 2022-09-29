Gujarat: Neeraj Chopra enjoys garba ahead of National Games 2022; watch viral video

Ahead of National Games 2022, World Champion and javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra was spotted exhibiting his garba skills with the crowd in Vadodara. Earlier, Chopra revealed that he wouldn't take part in the games.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in a Garba event in Vadodara yesterday#navratri2022 pic.twitter.com/lM7MAmVgm2 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

The 36th National Games is scheduled to begin on September 30. Ahead of the main event, the opening ceremony of the multi-sports tournament shall take place today. Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, has arrived at Ahmedabad to attend the program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state.

