Thane: Swimming trials of National Games will be held from today

The swimming federation of India have requested Thanekars to present in large numbers to encourage the contestants

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
Representative | Photo: Pexels

Thane: With the approval of Swimming Federation of India and planning by Maharashtra Swimming Trial Committee, Maharashtra Swimming, Water Polo, Diving team to be sent for 36th National Games and 75th Senior National Championship have been selected for trial.

The trials will be organized from 6th August to 8th August at The Thane Club, Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The swimming trials of this National Games will be inaugurated on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at around 11am.

MLA Niranjan Davkhare will be attending the trials event. Thane District Amateur Swimming Association, The Thane Club and Starfish Sports Foundation have taken the initiative to conduct the selection test successfully.

Swimming Federation of India has requested Thanekars to be present in large numbers in order to encourage the contestants participating in this competition.

