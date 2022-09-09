Twitterati call Neeraj Chopra 'Kohinoor of Javelin' after he wins country's first ever Diamond League trophy

Star Indian javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra made history on Thursday, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.
His best throw of 88.44 m came in his second attempt. Neeraj Chopra did not get off to a good start as his first attempt was declared a 'no throw'. Meanwhile, Jakub Vadlejch took the lead with a throw of 84.15 m.
Twitterati appreciated Chopra's historic win, also congratulated cricketer Virat Kohli by calling them 'Pride of India.' Fans celebrated the victory of India with best wishes towards the javelin throw champion.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)