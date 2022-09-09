Twitterati call Neeraj Chopra 'Kohinoor of Javelin' after he wins country's first ever Diamond League trophy

Neeraj Chopra | File Picture

Star Indian javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra made history on Thursday, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.



His best throw of 88.44 m came in his second attempt. Neeraj Chopra did not get off to a good start as his first attempt was declared a 'no throw'. Meanwhile, Jakub Vadlejch took the lead with a throw of 84.15 m.

Twitterati appreciated Chopra's historic win, also congratulated cricketer Virat Kohli by calling them 'Pride of India.' Fans celebrated the victory of India with best wishes towards the javelin throw champion.

🥇Olympics

🥈World C'ships

🥇Commonwealth Games

🥇Asian Games

🥇World Junior C'ships

🥇Diamond League



Missed CG due to injury!!!

Cometh the hour, cometh the man!

One #NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 — Tejas Thakar (@tejasthakar) September 9, 2022

The Champion continues to scale new heights.

Hearty congratulations to Indian superstar athlete Neeraj Chopra for his victory in the #DiamondLeague Final in Zurich, Switzerland clinching a maiden trophy with a massive 88.44m throw.@Neeraj_chopra1#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/iEBiLfKUmb — Prabhakar Kore (@prabhakarbkore) September 9, 2022